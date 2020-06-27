Amitabh Bachchan's 'Satte Pe Satta' Remake Of A Musical Film; Read More Trivia

Directed by Raj Sippy, the film Satte Pe Satta includes an ensemble cast of actors like Amitabh Bachchan, Hema Malini, Amjad Khan, Ranjeeta Kaur, Sachin, Shakti Kapoor, Paintal, Sudhir, Inderjeet, Sarika, Kanwaljit Singh, Prema Narayan, Mac Mohan, and Kalpana Iyer. The film was adapted from an American Musical film Seven Brides and Seven Brother.

The film was critically acclaimed when it was released and was also made in other regional languages. The action comedy film followed the life of seven brothers who fall in love with seven sisters, but soon things start to change when their eldest brother’s lookalike starts living with them. Read some interesting lesser-known facts about the film below:

The scene during which Amitabh Bachchan was drunk was actually shot in sync. If you look closely, you can also hear the camera whirring in the background. Director Raj Sippy knew Amjad Khan and Amitabh Bachchan were very comfortable with each other and thus he simply turned the camera to them so they could improvise the scene.

The music of Satte Pe Satta was composed by R D Burman. He has asked singer Annette Pinto to gargle a tune and create a score for the Evil character of Amitabh Bachchan.

Actor Rekha was supposed to play the role of Hema Malini in Satte Pe Satta. However, reportedly, Amitabh Bachchan had stopped acting with Rekha and Parveen Babi by that time. Thus, Hema Malini was asked to step in.

Babu’s theme music was reused in the film Andar Bahar and Vinod Khanna’s films Insaaf and Thikana.

Hema Malini was 9 months pregnant with her daughter Esha Deol in many scenes in the film. In the song Pariyon Ka Mela Hain, she wore a shawl to cover her stomach.

Mithun Chakraborty was the first choice for Kawaljeet's role.

Actor Sachin Pilgaonkar remade the film in Marathi starring himself in the lead role along with his wife Supriya, Ashok Saraf, and Swwapnil Joshi. The film was titled as Aamhi Sathpute and released in 2008.

RD Burman used to have a big Sawarwati Puja celebration at his house every year and during the celebration, many stars would visit him. During one of the pujas, Raj Sippy announced the making of Satte Pe Satta.

Amitabh Bachchan had a double role in 3 films in 1982, Satte Pe Satta, Desh Premee and Bemisal.

Although the film was adapted from an American film, the double role of Amitabh Bachchan’s villainous side was not a part of the original film.

