Amitabh Bachchan Shares A Magic Trick, Wonders 'how It Actually Happened'

The outbreak of Coronavirus has affected millions of people around the world. Several countries including India are struggling to cope up with the situation and also find a vaccine for this deadly virus. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced a 21-day lockdown across India as a precautionary measure and citizens have been requested to not come out of their houses and practice social distancing. However, in the midst of all this, veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan tried to lighten people's mood on social media as he shared a magic trick with cards. In the tweet shared by Amitabh Bachchan, the actor is seen confused as he wonders how did the magic trick happen.

In Amitabh Bachchan's Twitter update, a magic track with cards is shown where the magician asks you to select a card from a series of 6 cards. Later, in the video with an effect of a flashlight, the arrangement of the cards gets changed to 5 from 6 and the card selected gets disappeared. The veteran actor shared the tweet with a caption, “oye..how?”

Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan in the recent past penned a blog to share that he will be providing 2000 packets of food each day through a Trust that works for the benefit of humanity, till the lockdown is over. Bachchan also stressed that this is not being done for 'self-aggrandizement' and 'there shall be no media reportage of this'. The reason behind doing this is so that 'several others shall come forward to lend a helping hand, for the needy'. The veteran actor is also making sure that he stays connected with his fans and spreads awareness in every possible way. He has also worked for several awareness commercials that are telecasted on the broadcast media for creating awareness among the citizens of India.

