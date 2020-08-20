After Recovering From COVID-19, Amitabh Bachchan To Resume 'Kaun Banega Crorepati' Shoot

After recovering from the novel coronavirus, Agneepath actor Amitabh Bachchan is all prepared to resume work. The actor took to his blog post on Wednesday to inform fans that Kaun Banega Crorepati's shooting is nearing, and will be carried out with a great deal of attention to safety and precautions. Netizens went on to wish him luck and also told him to take care of his health.

Taking to his blogpost, Amitabh wrote, “lots of prep and presentation for the starting of KBC promo shoots and the KBC itself... detailed protocol of how it’s all going to be done with maximum safety precautions...” The actor added, “life shall never be the same again... perhaps... or how we conduct ourselves in these times of pandemic”. Take a look at his post here.

Seeing this post from the actor, fans and netizens went all out to express their heartfelt wishes for the actor. Netizens went on to congratulate the actor for resuming work and also asked him to take care of himself. Seeing the comments on the post, it is quite evident that fans and netizens are very much concerned about the actor and his health. One of the users wrote, “Best Of Luck For KBC But Please Take Care Of Your Health Too”. While the other one wrote, “We all are excited about KBC but just take care”. Take a look at a few more comments below.

Amitabh took to his social media handle in July to announce he had tested positive for the novel coronavirus. The actor’s son, Abhishek Bachchan, daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai and granddaughter Aaradhya, were also tested positive for COVID-19 as well. Amitabh went back home after spending 23 days in the hospital, having tested negative, and was put in isolation.

On the work front

The actor was last seen in Shoojit Sircar’s Gulabo Sitabo alongside Ayushmann Khurrana in lead roles. The film garnered heaps of praise from fans and viewers. The actor has many upcoming projects in his kitty. He will next be seen in Ayan Mukherjee’s Brahmastra alongside Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor in a pivotal role. The film is expected for a 2021 release. Post that, he will also be seen in Karishmaa, The Great Man, Aankhen 2 and Wisdom for Heroes.

