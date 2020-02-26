Amitabh Bachchan Shares Pics From 'Brahmastra' Sets With Ranbir Kapoor; Fans Excited

Amitabh Bachchan and Ranbir Kapoor will be sharing screen space for the first time in their upcoming film Brahmastra. One of the most anticipated films of the year, the pictures of the sets have been leaked on social media, a few shared by Big-B himself.

In the post shared by the Gulabo Sitabo star, the megastar can be seen spending some quality time with Ranbir Kapoor. He even described the actor as 'one of his favorites' in the caption. Interestingly Sr. Bachchan can be seen sitting on four chairs and called it his 'method' of keeping up with Ranbir's enormous talent.

Amitabh Bachchan shares pictures from Brahmastra sets

The picture has left audiences and social media users extremely excited. "Can't wait", "This is going to be a blockbuster", "Super-hit" were some of the comments that were left on the post.

Brahmastra will be the first film in the mythological science-fiction series which will span across three films. As per reports, Brahmastra is written in such a way that many characters without significant roles in the first film will come to play a major role in the next two parts of the trilogy.

According to reports, the film's primary leads Alia and Ranbir are expected to shoot some romantic scenes and complete the patchwork with the rest of the cast. Karan Johar expressed his excitement when he announced that the film will release on the 4th of December in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

