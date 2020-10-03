Amitabh Bachchan Posts Unseen Throwback Picture On Instagram, Take A Look

Amitabh Bachchan is quite popular among his fans for his quirky and fun social media posts. The actor never fails to surprise his fans and followers with his throwback Instagram posts and quirky captions to his posts. The latest picture posted by Amitabh Bachchan is an unseen picture of the actor.

Take a look at unseen throwback picture of Big B

Amitabh Bachchan took to Instagram to post an unseen picture of him from ‘those’ days. He is seen wearing a white shawl around himself in the picture. The picture was posted as a throwback to his olden days. AB senior has captioned the photo, ‘.... those were the days ..!!! Have no idea, when where how .. however !!!ðŸ˜œ’.

Fans and followers are showering their admiration and love for the actor by massively linking and commenting on the picture. Many of them have tried to guess the movie during which this photo must have been taken. Some think that the still is from the 1971 famous drama movie Anand while guessed it to be a picture from 1975 laughter riot Chupke Chupke. While some fans have used emojis to comment on the picture while some have called ‘handsome’ even. Take a look at how netizens have reacted-

Amitabh Bachchan Instagram has many of the actor’s throwback pictures. This way, fans and followers get a glimpse of the golden days of cinema. Most of these pictures have a quirky caption or a poem as a caption.

Recently, Amitabh Bachchan recovered from COVID-19. His son Abhishek Bachchan, daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and granddaughter Aaradhya Bachchan, too, had tested positive for COVID-19. All of the were quarantined and have recovered as well.

The actor was last seen in Shoojit Sircar’s satire-comedy Gulabo Sitabo. He starred alongside Ayushmann Khurana and the movie was released on Amazon Prime Video. Audiences have loved his performance in the movie as well. Amitabh Bachchan is currently hosting the reality game show Kaun Banega Crorepati. The actor is currently shooting its 12th installment. The theme for this year’s Kaun Banega Crorepati is ‘Setback to comeback’.

Promo image courtesy- @amitabhbachchan Instagram

