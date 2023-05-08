Deepika Padukone Celebrates 8 Years Of Piku, Remembers Irrfan Khan

Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan and Irrfan Khan's Piku was released eight years ago on this day. On this occasion, Deepika dropped a post on Instagram. The 37-year-old actress shared three pictures and wrote a sweet caption. In the note, she called Big B and Irrfan "very special people". The 83 actress wrote, "It’s been 8 years since this gem of a movie released with these 2 very special people."

Deepika added, "And if I could relive this experience all over again, I’d do it in a heartbeat. Irrfan, I miss you! Amitabh Bachchan , Shoojit Sircar I love you!" She concluded with these words, "To everyone who made this film possible, thank you for your energy." Soon after she shared the post, Mallika Dua commented, "The best." Fans also shared loving reactions to Deepika's post about Piku. Deepika's character name Piku is one highly recalled for the star.



Piku director reveals why Deepika Padukone is his favourite

Director Shoojit Sircar revealed that Deepika is one of his favourite actors. Talking about his experience of working with her on the film, the director revealed, "Deepika is one of my favourites. Whenever my writers and I talk, we always think, ‘what can we do with Deepika’ because I’m so fond of her. It was a brilliant experience working with her."

He added, "Frankly, while working on 'Piku', I saw the real actress and real creativity in her. And what she is as a soul. My revelation was that she is a simple, girl-next-door soul, despite having done many other films and potboilers." Piku explored the sweet and sour relationship of a father-daughter duo as they took a road trip to Kolkata.

Deepika Padukone's upcoming project

The actress is busy shooting for her upcoming film Fighter, co-starring Hrithik Roshan and Anil Kapoor. The movie is scheduled to release next year in January. Also, Deepika has Project K, co-starring Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan, lined up. The action drama will be released next year on January 12.