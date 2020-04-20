Amitabh Bachchan's Blog Post Reveals That He Misses His 'Sunday Well-wishers'

It is common to see a massive fan following collecting outside the house of their favourite celebrities. Bollywood celebrities have always been looked up to and constantly supported by their fans. Similarly, Amitabh Bachchan happens to be one of the most followed celebrities of Bollywood.

Big B recently expressed his views about his fans on his blog and said that he misses the crowd outside his bungalow on Sunday. Read more to know what Amitabh Bachchan had to say about his fans.

Also Read | Celeb Recap: Here's What Amitabh Bachchan Was Upto This Week

Also Read | Weekend Watch List: Amitabh Bachchan, Mahesh Babu, And Arjun Kapoor's Films To Stream

Amitabh Bachchan misses his fans

Recently, Amitabh Bachchan wrote that he misses the fans that visited him on the weekend. He said that Sunday is not the same as before.

He mentions “waiting for the time to arrive .. the security in place .. that familiar sound of the step board being dragged into position .. that familiar scream of the well-wishers at the gate as each domestic entrant enters and leaves premises .. of the knowing that 'he' comes”.

He also termed his fans as 'Sunday well-wishers at Jalsa gates' and expressed his gratitude for coming and greeting him every Sunday from the year 1982. That is almost 38 years of non-stop love and support. He ended the blog by writing, “no words to describe my affection”.

Also Read | Amitabh Bachchan Entertains Fans With Hilariously True Situation Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

Amitabh Bachchan's blog

Amitabh Bachchan has been an avid user of social media. He has always been open about his love and affection for his fans. He does the same by writing on his social media accounts and blogs. The actor has been constantly been writing on his blogs from 2008. He has also mentioned a number of life stories and fan instances from his life.

T 3504 - 12 YEARS of my Blog today .. began first DAY on 17th April 2008 .. today 4424 DAYs , thats four thousand four hundred and twenty four days of writing my Blog .. EVERYDAY , without missing out a single day .. !

Thank you my Ef .. love and because of you ..❤️🙏 pic.twitter.com/S7IHHLb9tr — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 17, 2020

Also Read | Amitabh Bachchan Does Math Like 'Std 2' Kids To Share Why Indians Are 'privileged Ones'

Also Read | Ayushmann Khurrana Calls Amitabh Bachchan's Unreleased Film 'Shoebite' Sircar's Best Work

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.