Amitabh Bachchan's Letter To Swatilekha Sengupta On 'Belaseshe' Is Her Prized Possession

Belaseshe has been one of the most critically acclaimed films of all time that has stayed alive with even the non-Bengali audience. As the film celebrates five years since its release, actor Swatilekha Sengupta revealed that one of the most prized possessions that she owns is a letter from Amitabh Bachchan where he praised Belaseshe and her performance in it. She was of the opinion that being praised by such a veteran actor was like a dream come true.

Swatilekha Sengupta’s most-loved appreciation letter

Amitabh Bachchan has time and again made the people in the film fraternity happy by writing them letters whenever he found somebody’s work impactful. Belaseshe was one of the films which had people around the country praising its plot and execution. Actor Swatilekha Sengupta recently spoke about how dear the letter that she received from Amitabh Bachchan has been to her.

I had always been a fan of Mr Bachchan and wanted to meet him, but never got any such chance to interact with him. I was elated when I heard that Mr Bachchan liked my performance in 'Belaseshe'. The note sent by him is one of my prized possessions in life. Getting appreciated by such a veteran film personality would be an actor's dream

Belaseshe has a special place in my heart. It was after 30 years that I shared the screen with Soumitrada. And also, getting directed by someone who was once your student is a great feeling indeed.

Read Amitabh Bachchan Gets Nostalgic As He Shares Comic Scene From 'Amar Akbar Anthony'

Also read Amitabh Bachchan Struggles To Fight Back Tears As He Pays Tribute To Rishi Kapoor; Watch

About Belaseshe

Belaseshe was a family drama film released in the year 2015. The plot of this film revolved around marriages and life-long companionship. It talked about how people are bound to change and some of these effects on marriage are a force of nature. The film was jointly directed by Shiboprosad Mukherjee and Nandita Roy, who also contributed to the story of the film. Belaseshe starred actors like Soumitra Chatterjee, Swatilekha Sengupta, Aparajita Adhya, and Rituparna Sengupta amongst others. The film was critically acclaimed and it also has an IMDb rating of 8.5 out of 10.

Read Amitabh Bachchan Shares Granddaughter Aaradhya's Painting About COVID-19 Warriors

Also read Aakash Chopra Mimics Amitabh Bachchan On Twitter, Wants Film Icon To Rate His Performance

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.