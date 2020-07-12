Amitabh Bachchan Was Paid Nearly ₹30 Million For His Role In 'Kohram'; Read More Trivia

Receiving mixed reviews from the critics, Amitabh Bachchan’s film Kohram was directed by Mehul Kumar. The film also starred actors Nana Patekar, Danny Denzogpa, Tabu, Jaya Pradha, and Jackie Shroff in prominent roles. Kohram was the only film of Nana Patekar and Amitabh Bachchan starred together in. Read some interesting trivia about the film below:

Interesting trivia of Kohram

Nana Patekar was approached for the film Kohram, but he was not keen on signing the movie and rejected it at first. The producers then thought of signing Jackie Shroff for the role of Nana Patekar. But when they approached Nana Patekar the second time, he decided to join the cast. Jackie Shroff was then given a small cameo in the movie.

Mehul Kumar wanted to make a film with Amitabh Bachchan and the movie was titled as Ae Watan Tere Liye. The initial cast was of actors Amitabh Bachchan, Dimple Kapadia, Arshad Warsi, and Karisma Kapoor. The script was scrapped and the director then decided to make Kohram.

It was reported that Amitabh Bachchan was not too fond of working with Mehul Kumar after Mrityudata turned out to be a flop. But he worked with the director because of prior commitments.

Director Mehul Kumar’s daughter played the role of Amitabh Bachchan’s kid in Kohram.

Amitabh Bachchan was paid 10 million rupees for signing the film and was given another 20 million rupees to finish the film.

Kohram was dedicated to Indian soldiers who died in Operation Vijay during the Kargil War in 1999.

Danny Denzogpa’s character in Kohram was based on North India’s state Himachal Pradesh’s chief minister who got a restraining order from the High Court to stop screening or televising of the film in the state. The CM then petitioned that his character in the movie that been adversely commented and they were false and defamatory.

Nana Patekar was cast in the film upon Amitabh Bachchan’s advise.

Jackie Shroff’s role in the film was offered to Sunny Deol and Sanjay Dutt who rejected it because they felt the role did not have much potential in the film.

After the Muhrat, the director requested Amitabh Bachchan and nana Patekar to reveal the movie’s name. There was a huge poster behind curtain drapes and the actors unveiled the curtains to the media.

This is the only film of Amitabh Bachchan, Nana Patekar, and Kabir Bedi together.

