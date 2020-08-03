This Day That Year: When Big B Was Proud Of His Daughter & Other News That Made Headlines

Every day, fresh news about several Bollywood celebrities takes the internet by storm. Some keep their followers amused with their social media posts, while some leave fans stunned with their comments. Here's taking a look at the list of some memorable incidents that occurred on August 3 in the past years. Read on to learn about the thrilling incidents that have made headlines on this day in recent years.

Amitabh Bachchan expresses pride as daughter Shweta starts fashion label

Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan is one of the most well-known actors in the industry and also enjoys a massive fan following. Back in the year 2018, Bachchan was extremely proud of his daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda as she had added another feather to her hat, as she launched her own fashion line in collaboration with famous designer Monisha Jaising. Amitabh took to his Twitter handle as she expressed his happiness over the same.

He said, "Fashion just got fancier." She further revealed the name of the brand, 'MxS' - luxury prêt label'. He went on to give a gist about it. He wrote that the label was born from a partnership between two creative and unique minds, Monisha Jaising and Shweta Bachchan Nanda. He further added, “And a father filled with pride". Take a look at his tweet.

T 2886 -"MxS", luxury prêt label; born from a partnership between 2 unique & creative minds, Monisha Jaising and Shweta Bachchan Nanda.

F A S H I O N J U S T G O T F A N C I E R@monishajaising @shwetabachchan@mxsworld#MxS #MonishaxShweta



.. and a Father filled with PRIDE pic.twitter.com/pgBTXdq4wz — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) August 2, 2018

When Aamir Khan said to never compromise on what you believe in

Aamir Khan had graced the event on WWI and had shared his philosophy of being disciplined. The actor had said that Discipline comes naturally when something interests him. He also added his three paramount factors to attaining success which is working with people of like-minded sensibilities, staying true to commitments and not compromising with self-beliefs. The actor also concluded by saying that sail through the rides as there are no shortcuts.

When Tiger Shroff showed off his chiselled body

Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff is known for his charming personality, good looks and acting persona. In the year 2019, Tiger had shared a stunning shirtless picture showing off his chiselled body. The actor can also be seen giving a candid pose. Fans could not stop gushing over how good the picture was; they had flooded the comment section with loads of praise. Take a look.

When Deepika posed with the team of Madame Tussauds

Back in 2018, Deepika Padukone was super excited about getting her first wax statue at the Madame Tussauds in London. On Aug. 3, the actor took to Instagram to share a picture of the artists working on her wax figure. She shared a picture of them and wrote, “The dream team @madametussauds,” Her statues are reportedly displayed in London and Delhi.

