This Day That Year: Jonas Brothers Announced New Album & Other News That Made Headlines

Every day, fresh news about several Bollywood celebrities surfaces online on social media. While some keep their fans entertained, other celebs leave them astonished with their controversial statements. Here is a collection of several such unforgettable events that happened in the past years on July 30. Read on to know about the exciting events that made headlines on this day in the last few years.

When Jonas brothers organised the first tour after their reunion

Bollywood actor Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas enjoy a massive fanbase across the globe. Back in the year 2019, the Jonas Brothers (Nick, Joe Jonas and Kevin) brought their band together. On this day, the group announced their first tour after their reunion and shared pictures and videos from their rehearsals on social media, leaving the fans excited.

July box-office report

The month of July in the year 2019 turned out to be stunning for movie lovers. Reportedly, Bollywood films like Kabir Singh and Super 30 registered a collection of more than Rs 100 cr, Hollywood movies like The Lion King and Spider Man-Far From Home also joined the Rs 100 cr club. Along with this, Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao’s Judgementall Hai Kya also observed strong opening in its first weekend.

When Kangana revealed why she is upset with PeeCee

Kangana Ranaut and Priyanka Chopra have been friends since they starred together in Madhur Bhandarkar’s film Fashion. However, on this day, there were reports that Kangana was upset with PeeCee for not informing her about the latter's engagement to American boyfriend, Nick Jonas. Back in 2018, at a fashion show, Kangana had joked about Priyanka’s betrayal.

Salim Khan on Priyanka’s exit from Bharat

In 2018, Priyanka Chopra Jonas had made headlines in Bollywood after her controversial exit from Salman Khan’s Bharat. While many of her fans claimed that the actor's engagement to beau Nick Jonas was the reason, others believed that PeeCee was not happy with the screen space she had in the movie. Apart from this, there were also rumours that Salman Khan was upset with Priyanka’s decision to leave the film. In the wake of same, Salim Khan had spoken about Priyanka's exit, claiming that actors left and joined projects all the time and it was nothing new.

