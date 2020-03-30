Amitabh Bachchan's 80s Hit Films 'Shahenshah' And 'Kaalia' To Be Remade?

After earlier reports suggested that Amitabh Bachchan starrer hit fil Shahenshah was going to be made again, new reports also suggest that Kaalia, the 1981 hit will also be made into a newer version. Both the films are early hits of veteran star Amitabh Bachchan and were loved by the fans. According to reports in the media, the original rights of the latter is yet to be sold, but there is reportedly a great demand for the same.

Amitabh Bachchan's Shahenshah and Kaalia remakes in the works

Earlier this week, it was confirmed that Shahenshah is going to be made into a newer more modern version as per an interview of Tinu Anand, producer of the original in a media portal. Tinnu Anand also revealed that his writer-directorial hit Kaalia which starred Amitabh Bachchan has been garnering attention from the makers. Demands are high for the rights of the same.

In an interview with a media portal, Tinnu Anand revealed that there will be a remake of Shahenshah. However, he wishes that the coronavirus pandemic dies down soon and only then there will be further talks about the projects. At the moment there is a lot of uncertainty, according to Anand. He also added in the interview that both the films will be remade keeping the premise and the core of the story alive. There will be changes made according to modern requirements. He said in the interview that Shehnshah released in 1988 and Kaalia in 1982. Both the films were thrown at a different audience and changes will be required as it is 2020 now.

Tinnu Anand also said that Amitabh Bachan starring Kaalia has created a lot of demands and he has received several proposals. However, he is not sure whether he will produce the film’s remake or sell the rights for someone more enthusiastic. A final announcement is yet to make on the proceedings of the remake.

