Amitabh Bachchan's Grandson Agastya Nanda Has Multiple Offers? Reports Suggest

The legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan's grandson, Agastya seemingly has dreams of following his grandfather's footsteps and is keen on becoming a movie star. According to reports of an online portal, the 19-year-old grandson of Big B already has multiple debut film offers and is likely to take up a project when he's ready. Agastya also made headlines recently after posing with a dumbbell in a mirror selfie with his grandfather.

Amitabh Bachchan's grandson harbours Bollywood dreams?

With the raging nepotism debate being one of the hot topics of discussion, it seems like Bollywood has yet another star kid to offer the film industry and this time around, it's none other than the living legend Amitabh's grandson Agastya Nanda. An online portal recently reported that the 19-year-old harbours a dream of being a movie star and has already been offered multiple films as well. Agastya enjoys quite the fan-following on social media and was recently making headlines after he attended Neetu Kapoor's birthday party.

The reports also revealed that the star-kid is likely to pursue an offer once he feels he's ready for becoming an actor. However, in an interview with an online portal, Agastya's mother Shweta Nanda expressed displeasure about her kids joining the film industry. Shweta had said that she was not keen on her kids joining the showbiz because of the pressure and the hate her brother Abhishek Bachchan often faces in his career. While Shweta's daughter had expressed her desire of exploring other ventures, brother Agastya seems to have set his sights on stardom.

Meanwhile, not so long ago, the young lad's photograph with his grandson was making rounds on the internet and started making headlines after several users had mistaken him for the YouTube sensation Carry Minati. In the photograph shared by the Badla actor on his Instagram handle, he gave fans a sneak-peak from his workout session with his grandson, looking dapper in his gym clothes along with a beanie and gloves. On the other side, Agastya was all smiles as he looked quite fit, sporting a vest and gym shorts paired along with trainers. Sharing the monochrome photo, Amitabh captioned the post writing,

Fight .. fight the fit .. fit the fight .. reflective mirrors , laterally inverted imagery .. and the inspiration with Grandson ..

Check out the post below:

