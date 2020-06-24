Amitabh Bachchan's Movies To Watch On Hotstar, Here Is The List

Amitabh Bachchan is the prolific personality of Bollywood known for his impeccable acting prowess’ and movies. He has a huge fan base and people love to watch his movies, be it old or new. Amitabh Bachchan has been working in Bollywood since a very long time and has been part of some memorable movies. So, to enjoy Amitabh Bachchan’s acting and his movies, here is a list of movies of the Badla star which are available on Disney+ Hotstar.

Also read | Amitabh Bachchan's Highest Grossing Films On Rotten Tomatoes; From 'Pink' To 'Khakee'

Amitabh Bachchan movies to watch on Hotstar-

Pink

Pink movie is a 2016 release directed by Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury. The film starring Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu in the lead had an ensemble cast of actors like Kirti Kulhari, Andrea Tariang, Angad Bedi, Piyush Mishra, and Vijay Verma in prominent roles. The story of the film revolved around the life of three girls who get sexually assaulted at a party. The film Pink received a lot of praises and also won 'Best film on other social issues' award at the 64th National Film Awards.

Also read | Taapsee Pannu's Fierce Courtroom Drama Movies To Watch: From 'Pink' To 'Thappad'

Nishabd

Nishabd is a 2007 drama film helmed by Ram Gopal Varma. The film stars Amitabh Bachchan and Jiah Khan in the lead roles. The story of the film Nishabd reportedly is inspired by the 1999 American film American Beauty and the 1986 Indian film Anokha Rishta. The film’s lead roles have received praises for their appearance and acting.

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan released in the year 1998. It was an action-comedy film helmed by David Dhawan. The film starred Amitabh Bachchan and Govinda in twin-double roles alongside Raveena Tandon, Ramya Krishnan, Anupam Kher, and Paresh Rawal in supporting characters, with Madhuri Dixit making a cameo appearance. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan presented Govinda and Amitabh Bachchan in the roles of a cop.

Also read | Amitabh Bachchan's Super Hit Movies To Watch On Zee 5: Here Is A List

Aetbaar

Aetbaar is a 2004 action psychological thriller flick that was directed by Vikram Bhatt. The film starred Amitabh Bachchan, John Abraham, Bipasha Basu and Supriya Pilgaonkar in the lead roles. Aetbaar, the film was reportedly inspired by the Hollywood film Fear.

Hum

Hum is a 1991 released movie starring Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth, Govinda, Kimi Katkar, Deepa Sahi, Shilpa Shirodkar, Danny Denzongpa, Anupam Kher and Kader Khan. The ensemble cast movie, Hum, was directed by Mukul S. Anand. This action crime film was the most successful film of the superstar Amitabh Bachchan in the early '90s. He also bagged the Filmfare Best Actor Award for the film Hum in the year 1992.

Also read | Amitabh Bachchan Starrers Like 'Baghban', 'Pink', And Others That Had Ensemble Cast

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.