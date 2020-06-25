Amitabh Bachchan's 'Reshma Aur Shera': Interesting Trivia About The Film

Reshma Aur Shera is a crime drama flick starring Waheeda Rehman and Sunil Dutt in titular roles. The 1971 Sunil Dutt-directorial also features Vinod Khanna, Amitabh Bachchan, Raakhee, and Amrish Puri in supporting roles. The movie garnered immense appreciation from critics internationally.

Reshma Aur Shera revolves around a couple, who are in love with each other despite the feud that exists between their families. However, Chotu kills Reshma’s family and creates problems for the duo. The crime flick received numerous awards and accolades for the leading actor’s performance. So, we have compiled some interesting facts about the movie that you must check out right away.

Reshma Aur Shera trivia

Amitabh Bachchan was new to the industry. He was seeking roles in the movies before approaching Nargis, who reportedly decided to give him a chance. She also suggested his name to her husband, Sunil Dutt.

The entire cast and crew of Reshma Aur Shera stay in tents for months while shooting in the desert of Rajasthan. Amitabh Bachchan shared his place with actor Ranjeet, writer Ali Raza, and Associate Director, B.S. Thapa.

Actor Ranjeet’s birth name was Gopal Bedi. However, director Sunil Dutt changed it to match the rough Rajput character he was about to play in the movie. The actor signed Reshma Aur Shera shortly after his debut flick Sawan Bhadon.

Amitabh Bachchan and Ranjeet shared fun memories while shooting for the film. They used to play pranks and scare people by wearing monster masks and hide K N Singh’s beer bottles.

Reshma Aur Shera marked the screen debut of Sanjay Dutt. He was only 12 years old at that time and made a brief cameo as a Qawwali singer.

Rakhee and Waheeda Rehman are two female leads in the movie. They worked with Amitabh Bachchan for the first time in Reshma Aur Shera. Later on, they collaborated with him on various projects as his leading lady and mother.

Amitabh Bachchan had a 15-page dialogue that he tried to keep practising on the sets of the crime drama movie. During rehearsals, he mugged up lines and used to forget words. So, director Sunil Dutt decided to scrap the actor’s dialogues and make his character mute.

Amitabh Bachchan and Vinod Khanna shared the screen space for the first time with Reshma Aur Shera. While the former was struggling those days, the latter had made a name for himself by playing a negative character in Man Ka Meet in 1969.

Reshma Aur Shera is a classic film. The movie was ahead of its time and garnered a lot of appreciation upon release. However, it had put Sunil Dutt in losses and debt. The financial condition of the filmmaker improved after Heera came out. Later on, Dutt churned commercial movies like Rocky, Nehla Pe Dehla.

