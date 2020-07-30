Amitabh Bachchan Lauds Healthcare Workers, Calls Them 'God's Own Angels In White PPE'

Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan took to his social media handle and shared two photographs of prayers that healthcare workers say every day for the better recovery of their patients. Along with the prayer posts, Amitabh Bachchan also added a caption to them, which read, "..they work in extreme conditions, so our conditions are safe .. the Gods own angels in white PPE units , Doctors, nurses, support staff .. yet they still take time out to pray for who they struggle to cure - their patients ! / This be their prayer everyday .." (sic). Scroll down to take look at the prayer posts.

Amitabh Bachchan lauds healthcare workers

Big B's appreciation posts for healthcare workers garnered more than 75K likes (and it still counting) within a few hours. Amitabh's fans and followers agreed with him and flooded the comments section with prayer hands and heart emoticons. Meanwhile, a section of fans wished him a speedy recovery.

The Badla actor is quite active on social media and keeps sharing motivational messages. Apart from this, he has often clapped back at trolls. In the most recent instance, he shared a quote of Premchand, stating that there is no point in being innocent like a cow. The quote further stated that the more someone seemed suppressible, the more that person will get suppressed. Premchand's quote post came after Bachchan had hit out at the troll, who had written, “I hope you die with this Covid ..”. In reply, he said, "May you burn in your own stew."

- à¤ªà¥à¤°à¥‡à¤®à¤šà¤‚à¤¦ — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 29, 2020

Amitabh Bachchan's health update

Meanwhile, Amitabh and Abhishek are still under treatment at the Nanavati Hospital. However, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan have recovered from COVID-19 and were discharged two days back. The Piku star had got extremely emotional about their recovery and said that he could not hold back his tears.

On the professional front, the 77-year-old actor was last seen in the film Gulabo Sitabo, released on Amazon Prime Video in the month of June. The actor was seen with Ayushmann Khurrana in the film and it was directed by Shoojit Sircar. The veteran actor will also be seen in one of the most anticipated films, Brahmastra, which is directed by Ayan Mukerji and will also star Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, among others.

