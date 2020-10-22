Amrita Rao Laughs Out Loud Seeing Samaira Thapa Dance To 'Chot Dil Pe Lagi'

Actor Amrita Rao recently came across a video of a Nepali girl named Samaira Thapa. The little girl was dancing to the tunes of a famous song from Amrita Rao’s movie. Here is a look at the video shared on Amrita Rao’s Instagram.

‘Chot dil pe Lagi’

Amrita Rao recently took to her Instagram handle and shared a video clip of a cute Nepali girl, Samaira Thapa. In the video, Samaria Thapa can be seen wearing a pretty white dress and dancing to the song of Chot dil pe Lagi from the movie Ishq Vishq. Amrita Rao played the lead role in this movie and when she came across Samaira Thapa’s video, she enjoyed it so much that she shared it on her Instagram story. Samaira Thapa adorably performed in the video which stole Amrita Rao’s heart. Amrita expressed her feelings by sharing laugh and heart emojis. Samaira Thapa’s videos are mostly about adorably imitating celebrities. Here’s the original video by Samaira Thapa that Amrita Rao has shared.

Also Read Vaani Kapoor Is All Set To Shoot For Movies Contrary To COVID-19 Rumours

Also Read Amruta Khanvilkar’s Instagram Proves She Is 'plant Mommy', Take A Look

Amrita Rao’s Instagram

Amrita Rao recently disclosed that she is expecting a baby. She shared an adorable picture of her with her husband when she announced her pregnancy. In the picture, Amrita Rao can be seen flaunting her baby bump. She stated in the caption that it has now been the ninth month for her and husband Anmol while ten for the baby.

She expressed her happiness through the post and shared that she was too excited to share the news with her fans and friends. She also said in the post that she felt sorry for keeping this news tucked in her belly all this while. Then she assured her fans that the news is true and the baby will be born soon. In the end, she mentioned that it has been an exciting journey for the couple and their families and later thanked her fans and the universe. Amrita Rao’s Instagram was swamped with best wishes and love from her fans the moment they came to know about this good news.

Also Read Kriti Sanon Channels Her Inner Poet On Instagram, Read Her Beautiful Poems

Also Read Kirti Kulhari 'winks' At Her Fans On Instagram As She Dubs For A 'secret Project'

Image source - Amrita Rao’s Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.