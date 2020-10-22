Kirti Kulhari 'winks' At Her Fans On Instagram As She Dubs For A 'secret Project'

Kirti Kulhari has been a part of several blockbuster Bollywood movies and gained a huge fan following for her spectacular acting skills. She’s recently been working on one of her upcoming projects. She gave her fans a sneak peek into her dubbing session for her upcoming project whose name she did not disclose. Let’s take a look at Kirti Kulhari’s Instagram post.

‘To dub or not to dub’

Kirti Kulhari recently took to her Instagram handle and shared a picture of herself from the dubbing studio. She can be seen wearing a beautiful olive coloured shirt with a snazzy blue neckpiece and is winking at the camera. She did not disclose the details about the project she was dubbing for, instead, she mentioned it as ‘the secret project’ and heightened the curiosity of her fans.

In the caption, she wrote, 'the question is whether to dub or not to dub'. She might be giving a hint about her upcoming ‘secret project’ through her caption or it might be just a cute quirky one. Many of her fans complimented her picture by flooding her post with hearts and adorable captions. She got complimented by her fans for her cute wink in the picture while one of the fans mentioned how seeing her picture brings happiness to him. Take a look at some of the comments from Kirti Kulhari’s Instagram post.

Kirti Kulhari’s photos

Here’s another one from Kirti Kulhari’s photos that were loved by her fans.

One of Kirti Kulhari's photos is of her projects being shot in Nainital, Uttarakhand. In the picture, she is performing a yoga asana early in the morning with a ray of vibrant sunshine falling on her face. She can be seen performing an asana in a lush green environment. In the caption, she shared her feelings and said how doing anything in the middle of nature feels liberating and beautiful. She added how she hopes to find time and space for practising Yoga. She stated to her fans that Yoga is a way of life and urged them to practise it as it will never betray anyone.

Image Source- Kirti Kulhari's Instagram

