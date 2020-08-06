Amy Jackson Looks Gorgeous In Her 'lil Foxy Look' In These Close-up Shots; See Pics

Actor Amy Jackson is quite active on social media and engages with her followers regularly. Recently, she took to Instagram and shared a series of photos through her official handle. They feature the south Indian star showing a foxy look in close-up shots. Check out Amy Jackson’s photos on Instagram.

Amy Jackson flaunts her Lil foxy look

Amy Jackson took to social media and shared a carousel post through her official Instagram account on August 5, 2020. It consists of two close-up pictures of the actor as she is posing for the camera. Jackson has opted for a foxy look in her recent snaps. She has accessorised a diamond necklace from the premium jewellery brand Bulgari.

Amy Jackson has opted for nude makeup in her latest Instagram photos. She has highlighted her eyes with a foxy look. The actor has applied a pink lip shade and has added freckles on the forehead, nose, and cheeks to give a natural touch to the skin. The south Indian star has styled her hair by tying them into a high ponytail with a little puff. Amy Jackson has sported a classy neckpiece from Bulgari and tagged the brand in this social media post.

In the caption accompanying her carousal post on Instagram, Amy Jackson shared credits by tagging people who did her makeup and the jewellery brand. She wrote, “Just googled the definition of Vixen... pretty spot on ðŸ¦Š This Lil foxy look was created by the incredible @nikki_makeup & @lukepluckrose Shot by the super talented @sarahbrownphoto diamonds by @bulgari âœ¨.” Check out the actor's post:

Response to Amy Jackson's post

Within a few hours of sharing the social media post, Amy Jackson’s photos garnered around 1.4 lakh likes and numerous comments from her fans and followers on the platform. While many of her them called her beautiful, others dropped heart, sparkle, fire, and heart-eyed emoticons. So, we have compiled some of the responses that you must check out:

