Remember When Jackie Chan Expressed His Wish To Do A Bollywood Film With Romance & Dance?

Jackie Chan is a legendary actor who is known for his action films. While The Karate Kid star is popular and acclaimed for his stunts, he once expressed his wish to star in a Bollywood film. He said that he wants to work in a film that has elements of romance and dance and that he is tired of doing action films all the time. Here's some Jackie Chan's trivia you need to know.

Jackie Chan's wish to do a Bollywood love story

It was in 2017 that Rush Hour actor Jackie Chan expressed his wish to be a part of a Bollywood love story when he visited India to promote his film Kung Fu Yoga that also starred Sonu Sood, Disha Patani and Amyra Dastur. The actor said during the promotions of the film that he is tired of doing action films all the time and would love to do romance on-screen and a Bollywood film with elements of romance and dance. He stated that "I want to do it. Ask some Bollywood director to hire me. No more action for me, I want to do dance and do a love story. I tried very hard to do it but the script did not work out. But after 11 years I am here. It’s one of my dreams I want to do it." He went on to say, "I would want to come again to India. I come here for film festivals, charity and for films. I know you all love me and even I love you all".

Jackie Chan's movies

Jackie Chan's Bollywood movie dream hasn't been fulfilled yet but the actor has a list of worldwide acclaimed films which make him an international star. His most popular works include The Karate Kid, Police Story, Rush Hour, Drunken Master and Shanghai Noon. The actor has said multiple times mentioned that he would like to be seen as an actor who can do action rather than an action star.

Image Credits: Jackie Chan Official Instagram Account

