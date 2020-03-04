Ananya Panday Asks Paparazzi To Be Careful As She Is Snapped On Her Way To Shoot | Video

Ananya Panday has lately been busy with the shoot of her next film alongside south actor Vijay Deverakonda. She was recently seen heading for her shoot around the Versova jetty. She was also seen asking the paparazzi to be careful as they snapped her.

Ananya Panday has lately been in the news for her upcoming film Fighter. The film has been creating some buzz as it would be the first Bollywood film starring heartthrob Vijay Deverakonda. Ananya Panday was being clicked walking when she asked the paparazzi to be careful as they clicked her. She also noticed a little boy making a video of her and wondered how he ended up in between all of it. Have a look at the video here.

A number of pictures of the two leads, Vijay and Ananya, have been doing the rounds on social media. In the recent video posted online, Ananya Panday could be seen heading for her shoot from the Versova jetty in Mumbai. She was seen wearing a casual pair of blue jeans and a T-shirt and was surrounded by her team. She could be seen carrying a white handbag as well while her hair was tied into a low ponytail.

Ananya Panday posts for Angrezi Medium

A number of Bollywood actors have been helping the crew of Angrezi Medium promote their film. With the intention of sharing love for Angrezi Medium, Bollywood celebrities, including Ananya Panday, can be seen posing in a candid video. The film stars Irrfan Khan in the lead role and has been directed by Homi Adajania. Have a look at the sweet video here.

Image Courtesy: Ananya Panday Instagram

