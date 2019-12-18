Jennifer Aniston's Dating Profile: Celebrities She Dated So Far

American actor, film producer, and businesswoman Jennifer Aniston started her career at a very early age. From an uncredited role in the 1987 sci-fi comedy Mac and Me to playing herself in the 2014 documentary Journey to Sundance, Jennifer has come a long way. She made a name for herself with her 1994 sitcom FRIENDS. Fans know her for her character portrayal of Rachel Green. Over the years, she has gone on to date several well known celebrities. Read more to know all about the celebrities she dated.

READ | Netflix Drops The Highly Anticipated Trailer For 'You Season 2'

Jennifer Aniston’s dating profile

Before starring in FRIENDS, the actor had appeared in a 1990 television adaptation of Ferris Bueller's Day Off. It was a short lived venture and did not do much good for Aniston’s career, but the silver lining for Aniston was her romance with Charlie Schlatter, her co-star from the show. However, reportedly, the relationship was not a fulfilling one as it was described as ‘brief and torrid’ by Jim Nelson. He worked as a comedy writer’s assistant on the project in 1990.

READ | Netflix Collaborates With Viacom18 For Three New Shows

Aniston then dated Paul Rudd, but nothing was official and it was considered as just a rumour. Eventually, Aniston admitted that the pair were together. After that, she went on to date Brad Pitt. The two started dating in 1998 and got married in 2000. But this came to an end in 2005. Later, Pitt married Jolie, and fans of Aniston were shocked.

READ | Here's The Best Dressed Celebs Who Graced The Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker LA Premiere

In the summer of 2009, Aniston started dating Bradley Cooper, after starring together in He’s Just Not That Into You. Although their relationship did not last much long, they remained friends and have been on good terms. In 2007, she met Justin Theroux on the set of Tropic Thunder. Sparks flew, and the two got romantically involved with each other, but the two started dating in 2010, and made it official the next year. The couple tied the knots, but it was short lived, and they separated in the year 2018, stating that it was a mutual decision.

READ | Dwayne Johnson Has An Adorable Birthday Wish For His Daughter Jasmine

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.