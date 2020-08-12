Ananya Panday Cannot Stop Fangirling Over Leonardo DiCaprio, Shares Pic From His 1993 Film

Bollywood actor Ananya Panday on her Instagram account shared a few pictures of Leonardo DiCaprio, alongside actor Johnny Depp. The Hollywood actors’ still pictures from the film What’s Eating Gilbert Grape were shared by the Pati Patni Aur Woh actor on her social media. The pictures were shared post-midnight and Ananya Pandey couldn’t stop fangirling over Leonardo DiCaprio.

Ananya Panday shares Leonardo DiCaprio's photos

(Image Credits: Ananya Panday’s Instagram)

Ananya Pandey on her Instagram shared a red heart emoji beside Leonardo DiCaprio and Johnny Depp’s picture. She also wrote Leo along with the star emoji in her social media post. The pictures feature Leonardo DiCaprio and Johnny Depp portraying their roles in the popular Hollywood film, What’s Eating Gilbert Grape.

What’s Eating Gilbert Grape released in 1993 and marks the very first Academy Award and Golden Globe Award nomination for a 19-year-old Leonardo DiCaprio. The film features Leonardo DiCaprio playing the role of a mentally impaired teenager, while Johnny Depp plays the role of his older brother. Apart from the two stellar Bollywood actors, the movie also stars Juliette Lewis, Mary Steenburgen as well as Darlene Cates amongst others. The movie was a box-office sensation and received positive reviews from the critics. Leonardo DiCaprio’s performance received high praise from critics and the audience.

Ananya Panday was last seen in the movie Pati Patni Aur Woh alongside Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar. She will soon be seen co-starring with Dhadak actor Ishaan Khatter in the romantic action movie Khaali Peeli. The movie is written by Sima Agarwal, Yash Keswani, and helmed by Maqbool Khan. Khaali Peeli is produced by Ali Abbas Zafar under the Zee Studios banner.

Ananya Panday will also be seen starring opposite Telugu superstar Vijay Deverakonda in the much-anticipated film tentatively titled Fighter. Just a few days before the lockdown was imposed, Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday were spotted at multiple locations shooting for Fighter. It has been reported that about 40 to 50 percent of the film has been shot. According to reports, the movie Fighter will star Vijay Deverakonda, Ananya Panday, Ronit Roy, and Ramya Krishna in pivotal roles. Puri Jagannadh is credited for directing the film as well as producing it with Charmme Kaur, Karan Johar, and Apoorva Mehta.

Ananya Panday will also be seen in Shakun Batra’s untitled film. She will be seen starring alongside Gully Boy actor Siddhanth Chaturvedi as well as Deepika Padukone. The shooting of the Shakun Batra’s film was supposed to start in March. However, due to the COVID-19 outbreak, there has been a delay in the shooting schedule.

