''Only My Reflection Has Been Going Out", Claims Ananya Panday In Her Latest Insta Post

Ananya Panday has been keeping her fans updated with her daily life as she stays indoors due to the COVID 19 lockdown. The actor has been urging her fans to take all precautions against the virus. Recently, Ananya took to her Instagram and posted a picture with a witty caption. In the caption, she addressed how she has been staying indoors due to the lockdown as she posted a picture of herself basking in the sun.

Only Ananya Panday's refection is going outside

Ananya Panday recently posted a picture of herself in a white and black striped crop top and blue denim. She completed her look by wearing white shoes and left her hair open. Interestingly enough, Ananya posed in front of a glass window pane while her reflection was also captured by the camera. The actor captioned the picture, “only my reflection has been going out”. Check out the picture below.

Ananya Panday's Instagram

Fans react to Ananya Panday's photo

As soon as the picture went up, fans of Ananya took to the comment section and left their reactions to the picture. Numerous fans showered the actor with love. Several fans wrote how pretty she looked. Many other fans commented on how beautiful the picture was. Check out some of the fan comments below.

Ananya Panday with her pets

Previously, Ananya Panday had posted a picture of herself with her dog. She had shared glimpses of petting sessions and cuddles with her dog as she revealed that it makes her happy even when skies are grey. Check out the pictures below.

On the work front

Ananya Panday was last seen in Pati Patni Aur Woh, in which she shared the big screen with Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar. The movie was a hit at the box-office. Other than that, she has several projects lined up her way. The actor is all geared up for her next release Khaali Peeli.

In this film, Ananya will share the screen with Ishaan Khatter in lead roles. Major portions of the film were shot before the lockdown was imposed and the movie was set to release on June 12, 2020, before getting pushed ahead indefinitely. Apart from this, Ananya Panday will also feature opposite Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi in Shakun Batra's upcoming untitled film.

Image credits: Ananya Panday Instagram

