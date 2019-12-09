Ananya Panday Cannot Stop Smiling As She Poses With Rekha | WATCH

Ananya Panday recently hugged and exchanged pleasantries with a legendary actor at an award function. The video of this pleasant exchange between Ananya and legendary actor Rekha has gone viral on social media. Read on to know more details about this story.

Ananya hugs Rekha, video goes viral

Ananya Panday is currently enjoying the positive reception her latest film Pati Patni Aur Woh is receiving at the box-office. Recently, Ananya Panday attended an award function in Mumbai. During her red carpet appearance, the Student of the Year 2 actor bumped into legendary actor Rekha. A video of their interaction has been shared on Instagram.

In the video, Rekha walks on the red carpet and starts posing for the cameras. The moment she walks on the carpet, Ananya Panday came to interact with Rekha. Both the Bollywood actors exchange hugs and pleasantries and continue to talk. Eventually, both Ananya Panday and Rekha posed for the cameras. One cameraman tells Ananya that their picture is the photo of the day, Ananya responds to this statement by stating that it is the photo of her life. Eventually, both the actors part ways. In the video, Rekha can be seen continuing to pose for the camera. Check out this video of Ananya Panday and Rekha here.

Ananya Panday will be next seen opposite Beyond the Clouds actor Ishaan Khatter in the film Khaali Peeli. This is the first time that these young starlets have been paired together on-screen. The shooting has already gone on floors and is set to release on June 12, 2020.

Ananya Panday, as mentioned earlier, is enjoying the successful run of her film Pati Patni Aur Woh. Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar star alongside Ananya Panday in this film. Pati Patni Aur Woh is the remake of the 1978 film of the same name. Ananya Panday’s current film Pati Patni Aur Woh is a comic take on the husband, wife, and mistress drama. The film was released alongside Ashutosh Gowariker’s Panipat, which starred Arjun Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Sanjay Dutt.

