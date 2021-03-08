Ananya Panday Celebrates Women's Day With Rare Glimpse Of Her Dadi And Nani | See Picture

Actor Ananya Panday took to Instagram on Monday, March 8, to share a beautiful tribute to her dadi and nani, on the occasion of International Women's Day. Ananya Panday's dadi (grandmother) and nani's (maternal grandmother) rare pictures were shared with a heartfelt note where the actor called them the epitome of grace, beauty, perseverance and humour.

Ananya Panday wrote in her caption, "The epitome of grace, beauty, perseverance, humour, badass energy and boss woman vibes my Dadi and Nani - happy Women’s day to my best and happy Women’s day to all the lovely ladies out there - you are so very special and everything you need is right inside of you I love you guys u rock". Take a look at the post here and her fans reactions to her special tribute.

Ananya Panday's video about the Women's Day challenge

On the occasion of Women's Day 2021, Ananya Panday took to Instagram for a brand campaign on Women's Day with the hashtag #OriginalsKeepMoving. Sharing the rules of the contest, Ananya asked fans to upload a picture with a woman who inspires them in her own way. It could be a best friend, mother, daughter, anyone. Ananya then asked fans to tag her account on that image. The other rules state that the picture should only be a new upload and no tags on old posts. The contest is applicable to residents of India only and mandates that the user's profile be made public for approval. Three lucky winners will be announced on March 15 by 11 pm on the brand's Instagram page. The winners will receive a special gift for their special women. Here's a look at Ananya's video about the Women's Day challenge.

Ananya Panday on the work front

Ananya Panday was last seen alongside Ishaan Khatter in Khaali Peeli, which was released on Zee5. She is currently busy with her upcoming movie Liger co-starring Vijay Deverakonda and Ramya Krishnan. The film is touted to be a pan-Indian drama produced by Puri Jagannadh and Charmme Kaur and is set for a September 9, 2021 release. The actor will also be seen in Deepika Padukon and Siddhant Chaturvedi in an untitled Shakun Batra film.

