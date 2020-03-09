Ananya Panday Flaunts Her Yellow Wardrobe And Fans Are In Love With It

Ananya Panday maybe just two movies old, but the actor has already managed to create a huge fan-base for herself. Ananya Panday has also managed to be a fan-favourite. Apart from her acting skills, she is also known for her great sense of fashion. Ananya Panday seems to look the most beautiful in the colour yellow as is evident from the plethora of appreciative comments the star has gained on her social media posts.

Ananya Panday's lean body makes it perfect for her to don some of these stunning outfits. Be it a halter neck, one-shoulder dress, or a jumpsuit, the style icon can pull off just about any look. And as seen in several pictures, Ananya Panday is mostly seen wearing tints of yellow and it definitely seems to compliment her look. Here some of Ananya Panday’s photos in yellow outfits.

Ananya Panday looks chic in these yellow outfits

Image courtesy: Ananya Panday Instagram

