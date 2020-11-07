Ananya Panday desires to explore the action genre, says 'I really hope to do one'

Actress Ananya Panday, who made an impressive Bollywood debut with Student of the Year 2, recently expressed her wish to feature in an action film. Ananya who has a number of projects lined up, recently spoke to news agency ANI while expressing her desire to play a lead in an action flick someday. She even confessed that she has started working hard after her last film Khaali Peeli that showed the actress performing some power-packed stunts.

The actress who will next be seen in Shakun Batra's upcoming film has done a lot of action sequences in her last film Khaali Peeli. And it is after that film, that the action genre has started appealing to the actress. It was after Khaali Peeli that Ananya wanted to do a hardcore action film. Talking about the same, she told ANI that doing the action sequences in Khaali Peeli was completely a new and different experience. Further, Ananya confessed that she really hopes to do action in more films.

The 24-year-old actress also spoke about her role in the Maqbool Khan directorial and revealed the best thing about the film which also starred Ishaan Khattar. The star kid said that the fact that her character Pooja was so empowered and no damsel in distress and the ways she fought for herself really drew her towards the character. Ananya concluded and said that her character in the film was a complete Hindi-picture hero type. Meanwhile, Ananya has returned to Mumbai after an exciting shoot schedule in Goa for her next film. Talking about her highly-awaited Telugu debut, the upcoming pan India film will see the Arjun Reddy star playing the role of a boxer. The film was announced in February this year.

(Image credit: Ananya Panday/ Instagram)

