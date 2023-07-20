Ananya Panday-Aditya Roy Kapur Blush As Paps Tease Rumoured Lovebirds | Watch

Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur returned from their romantic getaway today (July 20). While the actors returned together, they refrained from making an exit with one another or posing together. Now, an interaction between the actress and the paparazzi is going viral on social media.

3 things you need to know

Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur went on a romantic getaway to Europe.

The couple has been rumoured to be dating since Diwali last year.

They recently ramped walk for designer Manish Malhotra.

Ananya Panday’s reaction to Paparazzi's question goes viral

Ananya Panday made a stylish return from her European vacation when she was spotted at the airport last night. The Student of the Year 2 actress donned casual attire upon her return. In a viral video, the paparazzi members can be heard asking her “Kaisa raha vacation aapka (how was your vacation)”. Though the actress did not give them a reply, she blushed upon hearing the question.

The paparazzi did not let Aditya Roy Kapur go unnoticed too. As he made an exit from the airport in an all-black ensemble, he was greeted by the shutterbugs. The photojournalists welcomed the Aashiqui 2 actor back and said, “Sari duniya apko hi dhund rahi hai”. The actor maintained his silence. Though Ananya and Aditya went on vacation together, they were spotted leaving the airport separately.

Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur's mushy photos become the talk of the town

In the past week, various photos of the couple from foreign locations did rounds on social media. Be it a music concert or a restaurant, the actors were seen touring the tourist destinations together in Lisbon, Doha and Portugal. Most recently a video of the two enjoying a scooty ride in Lisbon surfaced.

(Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday were snapped on an intimate date | Image: Twitter)

Previously, the actors walked the ramp at the Lakme Fashion Week for designer Manish Malhotra. They have been rumoured to be dating since Diwali 2022. Though the actors have neither denied nor confirmed the news, their recent romantic getaway stands as proof of their budding romance.

