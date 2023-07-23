Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapur Step Out For Date Night In Mumbai After European Getaway

Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur were recently seen together in Mumbai after their romantic European vacation. The actors were spotted in their car, adding fuel to the ongoing rumours about their alleged relationship. These rumours have been making rounds for over a year.

3 things you need to know

Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur are rumoured to be dating since Diwali last year.

The couple recently travelled to Europe on holiday together.

A few months ago they walked the ramp together at the Lakme Fashion Week.

Ananya Panday hides faces as shutterbugs spot them

Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur were unexpectedly caught by the paparazzi in Mumbai on July 22. Aditya was seen driving the car, with Ananya seated beside him. While Ananya tried to shield her face from the camera flashes, Aditya sported a broad smile as he confidently took the wheel. The picture of this rumoured couple has since gone viral, sparking curiosity and excitement among fans.

(Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur sported casual outfits for their Saturday night date | Image: Yogen Shah/Instagram)

Previously, the actors avoided getting clicked together as they came out of the airport minutes apart. Though they went on vacation together, they made a solo exit upon their arrival in Mumbai.

Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur's Spain vacation

Ananya and Aditya caught the netizen's eye when pictures from their romantic getaway started doing rounds. The actors attended an Arctic Monkeys concert together in Madrid on July 12. Since then, several photos of the couple from foreign locations went viral.

(Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur recently attended the same concert in Spain and uploaded similar stories on social media | Image: Instagram)

The morning after the concert, the actors were caught in a candid photo sharing a romantic moment overlooking the sunset. They even obliged fans with pictures in Lisbon. This was followed by photos and videos of them from Portugal. From being clicked amidst an intimate date to featuring in a fun scooty ride video, the couple made news even from miles away. Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur’s recent getaway has fuelled their dating rumours which set off when they first attended Kriti Sanon’s Diwali party together.