Best Of 2019 : Ananya Panday Had A Rocking Year With These Awards And Accolades

Ananya Panday debuted in 2019 and delivered a great acting performance in the film Student Of The Year 2. She acted alongside Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria in the second edition of the college drama. She was also seen in the commercial hit Pati Patni Aur Woh. Ananya Pandey has had a great year and we recap to the best moments in her career so far.

Ananya Panday's achievements:

Ananya Panday won the Emerging face of fashion at the Glamour and Style awards of a popular magazine. Her quirky, chic outfits style won her points. She also received the Fresh Face of the Year at the 2019 at Star Screen Awards.

Ananya Panday’s appearance at the Le Bal Paris in 2018 cannot be unseen. Every members of elite families around the world let their potential debuting kids participate in the luxury ball. Ananya Panday appearing in the 2018 edition in a blue sequin shimmer tube gown is one of the best moments in her career.

Ananya Panday had her fan girl moment when Hollywood star Will Smith visited the filming set of Student of the Year 2. She posted her selfie on Instagram and wrote, “This legend visited our set today!!@willsmith #SOTY2.” This was one of her best on-set moments. Her sister Rysa Panday was also in the frame.

Ananya Panday was on the cover page of several magazines in 2019. Her pictures in each one of them were indeed amazing. The best one definitely the first multicolour print attire.

Ananya Panday received the award for her online initiative on social media bullying. She received it from a popular publication, and the award was titled as Initiative Of The Year. She wrote an emotional caption posing alongside her memento.

