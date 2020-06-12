Ananya Panday Reveals Why Shanaya Kapoor Is Her BFF, Shares Throwback Pics

Bollywood actor Ananya Panday took to her Instagram account and shared a series of pictures with her childhood best friend Shanaya Panday. Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor are childhood friends and are often photographed together. Ananya Panday, on her Instagram account, revealed why Shanaya Kapoor is her best friend. Check out Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor’s photos.

Ananya Panday’s photos

In the pictures, Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor posed alongside each other. Ananya Panday, in the caption, stated that the two are best friends forever and added that they will continue to remain so. She also disclosed why she feels that the duo will always stay close. She wrote that Shanaya Kapoor knows too much about her and hence they will always be best friends.

While posting the pictures, Ananya Panday called Shanaya Kapoor her ''soulmate''. The caption for Ananya Panday’s photos read, “We’ll be best friends forever... because you already know too much #Throwback #ShaniCake #Soulmate.” [sic] Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor’s pictures featured the duo wearing white coloured tops.

Ananya Panday wore a white coloured tube top and a pair of loose light blue coloured ripped jeans. She wore contrasting red coloured shoes to complete the look. Shanaya Kapoor, on the other hand, wore a white coloured wrap tie crop top. She wore a pair of white coloured denim short shorts and paired it with a pair of slippers. Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor looked breathtaking in the pictures.

Ananya Panday was last seen in the movie Pati Patni Aur Woh alongside Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar. She will soon be starring alongside Dhadak actor Ishaan Khatter in the romantic action movie, Khaali Peeli. The movie is written by Sima Agarwal, Yash Keswani, and helmed by Maqbool Khan. Khaali Peeli is produced by Ali Abbas Zafar under the Zee Studios banner.

Ananya Panday will also be seen in Shakun Batra’s untitled film. She will be seen starring alongside Gully Boy actor Siddhanth Chaturvedi as well as Deepika Padukone. The shooting of the Shakun Batra film was supposed to start this month. However, due to the COVID-19 outbreak, there has been a delay in the shooting schedule.

