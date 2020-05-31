Ananya Panday Shares A Cute Picture, Asks Fans 'toothpaste Mein Namak Hai?'; See Here

Ever since the lockdown was imposed, Bollywood’s newbie Ananya Panday has been sharing her quarantining shenanigans on social media with several happy posts. The actress who is spending quality time with family at home often shares pictures while describing her quarantine period. Recently, the Pati Patni Aur Woh actor shared a quirky picture on social media while brushing her teeth along with a hilarious caption.

Ananya Panday shares hilarious post on social media

The Pati Patni Aur Woh actor took to her Instagram account to share a picture where she can be brushing her teeth. Sporting a spaghetti with a pair of elastic pants, she looks straight out of the bed. Apart from the picture, what will catch the attention of the fans is her hilarious caption. In the caption, the actress picked the famous line of a television advertisement and wrote, “Kya aapke toothpaste mein namak hai?”

As soon as Ananya shared the picture on social media, her fans thronged the comment section with their hilarious comments while describing their funny stories of what does their toothpaste contains.

Commenting upon the same, one of the users wrote that he has struggle in his toothpaste. Another user wrote that he has sugar in his toothpaste. A third user praised the beauty of the actress and also confessed that Ananya will always be his favorite even while brushing. A fourth user chimed in and appreciated the looks of the actress and wrote that she is looking cute in the picture.

Earlier, the actress who is looking forward to the release of her next outing with Ishaan Khatter shared a picture where she is seen striking a pose sitting down on the floor. In the frame, a poster painted by Ananya Panday can be seen.

In this poster, one side is painted in pink with a couple and a car and on the other side, a Peppa pig, character from an animated series, is painted with multicolored background. The actor titled the pink side of the poster as Khaali Peeli and went on to call it an unofficial poster of her upcoming movie Khaali Peeli.

