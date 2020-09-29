Ananya Panday Shares 'Khaali Peeli' Stills, Slays In Red Sharara At Mehendi Ceremony

Actor Ananya Panday recently took to Instagram to promote her upcoming film Khaali Peeli with a few stills from the movie. She also used a reference from the DDLJ song, ‘Mehendi Laga Ke Rakhna’, to come up with a quirky caption. She has asked her followers to gear up for the release of Khaali Peeli on October 2. Her fans have dropped various supportive and uplifting messages in the comments section while expressing how elated they are about the film.

Ananya’s red suit avatar

Actor Ananya Panday recently posted a bunch of stills from the film Khaali Peeli in order to promote it amongst her followers. She posted a series of pictures where her character is seen attending a traditional function with beautiful Mehendi designs on her palms. In the pictures, the actor is seen dressed in a red sharara which has a contrasting green dupatta. The kurta has a simple sleeveless neckline while the piece is studded in silver glitter and mirror work. The neckline also has intricate work to give the outfit a vibrant effect.

Ananya Panday is seen wearing a few bangles to suit the look along with a pair of green jhumkas that go well with the outfit. In the first picture, she is in the middle of a girls' group, busy dancing with a bright smile across her face. In the next two pictures, she is seen interacting with a few older women who are present at the ceremony. In the last two pictures of the promotional post, Ananya Panday’s character seems intrigued, fascinated, and worried by some unknown development at the function.

In the caption for the post, actor Ananya Panday has created a pun using the iconic DDLJ song, Mehendi Laga Ke Rakhna. She has also asked her followers to keep their TV sets ready as the film is all set to release in three days. Have a look at the pictures on Ananya Panday’s Instagram here.

In the comments section of the post, her followers have spoken highly of her look in the film. They have also expressed how excited they are for the upcoming action-drama film, Khaali Peeli. Have a look at a few comments on her post here.

The film Khaali Peeli is an action-romance film that is all set to release on October 2, 2020. The plot of this film revolves around a man and a woman who are fleeing a few cops and a villain with a huge sum of money. The film is being directed by Maqbool Khan and stars Ishaan Khattar and Jaideep Ahlawat, amongst others.

