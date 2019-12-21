Ananya Panday Revelas THIS Is The Reason For Great Chemistry With Co-star Kartik Aaryan

Ananya Panday kick-started her Bollywood career with Karan Johar directorial Student Of The Year 2. In Ananya's second film, she was seen sharing the screen space with Kartik Aaryan and Bhoomi Pednekar in Pati Patni Aur Woh. With this movie, her fan following has multiplied as the audience is impressed by her character Tapasya Singh. Since the movie was announced, Ananya Panday's name has been linked with her co-star Kartik Aaryan. Whenever the actors were asked about their relationship, they have always replied saying they both are very good friends. In a recent interview with a media publication, Ananya said the reason behind their amazing chemistry on-screen is because they both are great friends off-screen and so the two complement each other so well.

Ananya spoke about her bonding with Kartik

Ananya Panday stated that the reactions in the movie came naturally as Kartik is known to have a fantastic comic timing. She also said that two understand each other so well that he does not have to say a word and she still knows what he was thinking. The fans believe that the actors who spend so much time with each other on set are known to hit it off very well. Also, fans who enjoyed Pati Patni Aur Woh are hoping to see more of Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday in future.

After Pati Patni Aur Woh, Ananya Panday will be seen starring in Khaali Peeli. In the movie, Ananya will be seen starring alongside Dhadak actor Ishaan Khater. Ananya, in an interview with a leading daily, spoke about Ishan Khatter, she called him an amazing actor and said that there was so much that the audience had not seen in him. The movie is directed by Maqbool Khan and is expected to hit the screens in the monsoon of 2020.

