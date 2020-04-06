Ananya Panday Shares Selfie To Urge Fans To 'Stay Home' & 'Stay Positive'

Ananya Panday’s is one of the many actors who are standing with fans in the nationwide lockdown in a fight against the COVID-19. She is seen making the best use of her time by baking, spending time with sister and her pet dogs. Recently she shared a selfie from her home, the caption of which suggested everyone ‘to be positive about one day at a time.’

Also Read | Ananya Panday Looks Adorable With Her 'Quaranteam' In THESE Pictures

Ananya Panday urges fans to stay home by sharing a sweet selfie

Ananya Panday shared the selfie with her followers of over ten million and counting. In the picture that she shared, the Student of the Year 2 actor is dressed in a maxi slip top. Her face is glistening in the light.

Also Read | Ananya Panday Realised Her Calling Way Before 'Student Of The Year 2' Happened

Ananya Panday shared this home selfie on her Instagram

Ananya Panday’s selfie received thousands of likes and comments. The picture that she shared on her Instagram had the following caption, “one day at a time 😊 #StayHome #StaySafe #StayPositive 🌞”. Some fans reacted to Ananya Panday’s Instagram post and found it beautiful and amusing. Many poured in heart emoticons on the picture.

Check out how Ananya Panday’s fans reacted to her lockdown selfie

Snippet Credits: Ananya Panday's Instagram story

Also Read | Ishaan Khatter Calls Ananya Panday 'Puppycat'; Accuses Her Of Copying His Caption

Ananya Panday's quarantine is much like everyone's days

Also Read | Ishaan Khatter Finds Solace In Ananya Panday Post Alleged Break-up With Janhvi Kapoor?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.