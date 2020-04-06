The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Ananya Panday Shares Selfie To Urge Fans To 'Stay Home' & 'Stay Positive'

Bollywood News

Ananya Panday’s lockdown is much like everyone’s, the actor is taking to Instagram to capture the unique days and the recent selfie is like a cherry on top.

Written By Shrishaila Bhandary | Mumbai | Updated On:
Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday’s is one of the many actors who are standing with fans in the nationwide lockdown in a fight against the COVID-19. She is seen making the best use of her time by baking, spending time with sister and her pet dogs. Recently she shared a selfie from her home, the caption of which suggested everyone ‘to be positive about one day at a time.’

Also Read | Ananya Panday Looks Adorable With Her 'Quaranteam' In THESE Pictures

Ananya Panday urges fans to stay home by sharing a sweet selfie

Ananya Panday shared the selfie with her followers of over ten million and counting. In the picture that she shared, the Student of the Year 2 actor is dressed in a maxi slip top. Her face is glistening in the light. 

Also Read | Ananya Panday Realised Her Calling Way Before 'Student Of The Year 2' Happened

Ananya Panday shared this home selfie on her Instagram

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ananya 💛💫 (@ananyapanday) on

 Ananya Panday’s selfie received thousands of likes and comments. The picture that she shared on her Instagram had the following caption, “one day at a time 😊 #StayHome #StaySafe #StayPositive 🌞”. Some fans reacted to Ananya Panday’s Instagram post and found it beautiful and amusing. Many poured in heart emoticons on the picture.

Check out how Ananya Panday’s fans reacted to her lockdown selfie

axsdc

Snippet Credits: Ananya Panday's Instagram story 

Also Read | Ishaan Khatter Calls Ananya Panday 'Puppycat'; Accuses Her Of Copying His Caption

Ananya Panday's quarantine is much like everyone's days

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ananya 💛💫 (@ananyapanday) on

Also Read | Ishaan Khatter Finds Solace In Ananya Panday Post Alleged Break-up With Janhvi Kapoor?

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ananya 💛💫 (@ananyapanday) on

 

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
COVID-19
'CHINESE VIRUS GO BACK': BJP MLA
PM Modi
INDIA SHINES AGAINST CORONAVIRUS
Kanika Kapoor tests negative for COVID-19 again, discharged from hospital quarantine
KANIKA KAPOOR DISCHARGED
'Ramayan': Doordarshan trolled Sonakshi Sinha with poll after episode? Netizens convinced
RAMAYAN: DID DD TROLL SONAKSHI?
COVID-19
TIGERS TESTED POSITIVE IN NYC ZOO
Shashi Tharoor
BIBEK DEBROY HITS BACK AT CRITICS