'Twenty One Pilots' Release Their Festive Offering 'Christmas Saves The Year'; Watch

Ride fame Twenty One Pilots have kicked off the festive season with their holiday offering on Wednesday, December 9. The melodious track titled ‘Christmas Saves The Year’ was announced on their official Twitter page. While releasing the track, it was also revealed that this original Christmas song was ‘written and recorded’ at the home studio of the lead vocalist Tyler.

an original twenty one pilots christmas song written and recorded in tyler’s home studio. from us to you, merry christmas. https://t.co/H67OhTJSY3 pic.twitter.com/BaNUP6WtK6 — twenty one pilots (@twentyonepilots) December 9, 2020

‘Christmas Saves The Year’ by Twenty One Pilots

The lyrics of the song was written keeping in mind the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. It articulates, no matter how much people have suffered during the entire year, but Christmas season will emerge out as a saviour for everyone. The Chorus of the track reads:

But everybody wants to make it home this year Even if the world is crumbling down Cause everybody’s got somebody who’s got their name on a shelf With Cheap decor and flavoured cheer You rest assured that Christmas saves the year.

The music video of the song also highlights the Christmas spirit in abundance. It is made out of montages of the band’s throwback photo set against the backdrop of Christmas colours. Check out the video here:

It was two years ago that Twenty One pilots released their last full-length album, namely Trench. Earlier this year, the band released their latest single ‘Level of Concern’. Back in the month of May, in an interview, Joseph revealed that he is writing a record. However, he did not unveil when it will be released. But the musician assured that fans should expect Twenty One Pilots with another record son.

In another previous interview with Alternative Press, Josephy expressed in July that he isn’t sure what shape the forthcoming record will take. Confused Joseph said that there are two very different records to be written in his opinion. He couldn’t figure out which one he will work on first. Details about their next album haven’t been released officially. However, ‘Christmas Saves The Year’ have received tremendous response from fans. The music video has already garnered around 543K views on YouTube. About 167K people have liked the song.

