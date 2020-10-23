Chitrangda Singh Compares Current Self To Her Toddler Self Reminiscing Her Childhood

Desi Boyz actor Chitrangda Singh drew a comparison of herself to her toddler self in her latest Instagram post. Sharing a collage of two pictures, one from her childhood and the other being a recent photograph, Chidrangda revealed 'how it started' and 'how it's going'. Although the picture of a toddler Chidrangda is aww-dorable, her 'how's it going' look is hands down all things stunning.

Also Read | Chitrangda Singh Flaunts Her New Hairdo; Thanks Her Stylist For The Look

Netizens gush, 'it's going very well'

Earlier today, i.e. October 23, 2020, Chitrangda Singh took a stroll down memory lane by digging up her photo gallery and sharing it with fans on social media, but in a rather quirky way. The Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi reminisced the good old childhood days by making a side by side comparison of how she looked back in the days and how she looks now. In the cutesy childhood picture shared by her, a baby Chitrangda is seen looking away from the camera sporting a woollen sweater and a woollen beanie. Sharing the picture of her Instagram handle, she titled it 'How it started'.

On the other hand, the 44-year-old also shared a gorgeous picture of herself clicked recently wherein she stunned in an ethnic ensemble paired with statement earrings and a big bindi. Serving the sultry look, Chitrangda titled the image, "How it's going". However, the Bollywood actor went all monochrome for her latest humorous IG post.

Check out Chitrangda Singh's Instagram post below:

Also Read | Chitrangda Singh Shares Her Poem On Hindi Diwas; Fans Shower Praises

Soon after Chitrangda Singh's photos surfaced on social media, netizens couldn't hold back but express their opinion about the same in the comment section of her post. While one user admirably commented writing, "Pure beauty", another wrote, "It's going very well!!". One user also called her a 'heartthrob' as he commented, "U were, u are and u will be heartthrob! (sic)".

Check out netizens' reaction to Chitrangda's post here:

Also Read | Chitrangda Singh On Staying Away From Acting, Says ‘I Got Offered Done-to-death Roles’

Meanwhile, the I, Me Aur Main actor recently made headlines after she shared a heartfelt video on the occasion of International Girl Child Day. She spoke about the importance of educating a girl in the video and wrote, "If you educate a girl you educate a generation". Chitrangda joined hands with Ladli Foundation Trust to help them 'make a difference'.

Take a look:

Also Read | Aparshakti Khurrana Digs Out Throwback Pic Of 'huge Snapback' Days From Childhood Album

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.