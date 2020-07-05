Can You See Prakash Go 'Yeh Teja Teja Kya Hai' In South Remake Of 'Andaz Apna Apna'?

Andaz Apna Apna is one of the classic 90s Bollywood comedy which never fails to bring about a lot of laughter. Directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, the movie not only has iconic dialogues and heroes but also the iconic villain, Crime Master Gogo. Andaz Apna Apna revolves around the story of two friends belonging to the middle-class families. They try to win over the daughter of a millionaire but encounter a local goon who turns their life upside down. If this movie is remade in South India, here’s a list of the cast who might be perfect for the roles.

Amar- Dulquer Salman

He is one of the heroes who wish to get hitched to the wealthy heiress, Raveena. He also pretends to lose his memory after being hit by Raveena's car just so that he can woo her. Being a good actor, Dulquer Salman seems perfect to play this role.

Prem- Vijay Deverakonda

He is the other hero who also daydreams about marrying the rich heiress. He pretends to be the doctor who treats Amar for memory loss having the same motive as him, getting close to Raveena. Being a good actor, Vijay Deverakonda might be ideal for this role.

Karishma- Samantha Akkineni

She pretends to be Raveena but is actually her secretary and helps her find true love. Being a good actor, Samantha Akkineni seems perfect for this role.

Raveena- Tamannaah Bhatia

She is the wealthy heiress but pretends to be the secretary because she wants to see who truly loves her and who loves her for her money. Known for her acting skills, Tamannaah Bhatia seems perfect for the role.

Teja- Mammootty

He is the local goon who creates obstacles in Amar and Prem’s pursuit of Raveena. He kidnaps her to ask her father for ransome because he owes money to an even bigger goon. However, more than a vicious villain, he is actually very comic. Known for being a good actor, Mammootty seems perfect for this role.

Crime Master Gogo- Prakash Raj

He is the eccentric and funny villain who has loaned money to Teja and is now after his head. Prakash Raj seems perfect for this role for the South Indian remake.

