Laadki Song From 'Angrezi Medium' Is Out Now - An Ode To Every Girl Child Of The Country

Angrezi Medium is all set to release across the country on March 13, 2020. A new song, Laadki, from the film was recently released on YouTube. In the video of the song, actor Kareena Kapoor Khan’s character can be seen singing the soulful song.

Laadki song from Angrezi Medium out now

A song from the upcoming Irrfan Khan film Angrezi Medium was released on the internet on March 11, 2020. The song, titled Laadki, has been sung by Rekha Bhardwaj and Sachin-Jigar who have also given the music of the song. The lyrics of Laadki song have been written by Priya Saraiya. The song is being loved for the melody and lyrics. The video of this song features Kareena Kapoor Khan in an all-white room with a set of things that are generally associated with a girl child, like teddy bears and heart-shaped mirrors. The song also features beautiful moments between the father and daughter duo which is played by Irrfan Khan and Radhika Madan respectively. The song has lyrics that have been dedicated to the girl child and aims towards talking about parenting in general. Have a look at the soulful song and its video here.

About Angrezi Medium

Angrezi Medium has been creating quite a buzz amongst the fans ever since the release of the film’s trailer. The plot of the film revolves around the life of a father and daughter and the bond they share. The goal of the father is to get his daughter to the United Kingdom despite the economic crisis. Angrezi Medium stars actors like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Irrfan Khan, and Radhika Madan in key roles. Angrezi Medium is a much-anticipated movie as it will witness the comeback of actor Irrfan Khan. The film releases across the country on March 13, 2020.

