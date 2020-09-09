Anil Kapoor Shares 'magical' Golden Hour Pics As He Watches Sunset By Sea; See Post

Anil Kapoor enjoyed the beautiful sunset by the sea in a new post which he shared on Instagram. The actor, in the past couple of months, has been dedicated to following a fit lifestyle. Thus the actor seemed to have been on a stroll at the beach when he spotted the sunset. Anil Kapoor shared a bunch of pictures on his feed in which he can be seen joyfully posing amid the sun and sea. Fans of the actor loved watching him enjoy the beauty of nature and dropped several positive comments about him.

Anil Kapoor enjoys a sunset by the sea

Taking to Instagram, Anil Kapoor shared a series of pictures in which he can be seen sporting a t-shirt and a cap as he posed in front of the picture-perfect sunset. During the past couple of days, the skyline of the city has amazed people and celebrities. Thus enjoying the same moment, the actor too posted the pictures of the sunset. He was seen smiling and generally having a gala moment as he posed for the camera with the sunset as the backdrop. The beautiful background seemed even more appealing when the waves of the sea featured in some pictures. The scenic beauty simply marvelled fans who loved the post shared by Anil Kapoor on his feed.

Over the past couple of months, Anil Kapoor has been working out religiously and this has motivated his fans. The actor often shares his progress on his social media handle. At times, he is seen flexing his arms or simply working out different parts of his body. Fans often find this inspiring due to the fact that the actor stays completely in shape despite his age. Thus people talked about his health and how they wished well for Anil Kapoor in the latest post that he shared.

On the work front, Anil Kapoor was last seen in Malang which received a good response from the audience. The actor was praised for his work in the film as a grey character. Anil Kapoor will be seen next in the multi starrer film Takht which features a star-studded cast.

