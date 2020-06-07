Anil Kapoor Extends Birthday Wishes To Ekta Kapoor, Says 'keep Being You'

As Ekta Kapoor turned 45 on June 7, scores of her friends from the industry shared birthday wishes for the star on social media. Also called the “czarina of television,” Ekta received best wishes from veteran actor Anil Kapoor. Anil shared a picture of the star along with her son Ravie and also lauded the filmmaker for fulfilling her dreams with sheer determination.

Anil Kapoor extends birthday wishes to Ekta Kapoor

Anil extended wishes for the birthday girl on his Twitter handle where he posted a picture of Ekta along with her son Ravie. Both the mother-son can be seen posing for a cool picture together. Anil while wishing, praised Ekta for all that she has achieved with her hard work. While captioning the post, Anil wrote that whatever the filmmaker has conquered with her hard work and dedication is an inspiration for many budding artists.

Happy Birthday, @ektarkapoor!! Everything you’ve dreamed of you’ve conquered with a lot of hardwork and dedication which is not only admirable but inspirational as well!! Keep being you!! Lots of love! pic.twitter.com/SXZlirFMBG — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) June 7, 2020

Apart from the Race actor, Ekta also received warm wishes from Nushrat Bharucha and Hina Khan. The Dream Girl actress shared pictures from a house party while striking a pose with the filmmaker on her Instagram story. In the first picture, the actress can be seen smiling while posing with the edited picture of Ekta and a crown on her head. In the second, the Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety actress can be seen posing for a group picture including the birthday girl, Ayushmann Khurrana, and many more. While captioning the picture, she wrote, “I miss our dancing! Our chats! Our random encounters at the airport. I miss our time together. Love you lots."

Hina Khan also poured in her wishes for Ekta Kapoor on the special day along with a long note. Hina shared an adorable selfie with Ekta on her Instagram where the two can be seen hugging each other in admiration. While penning her emotions on the same, Hina wrote that she was her inspiration for Hina to be a part of the entertainment industry. She also praised Ekta for her sweet nature and called her the “maverick” of Bollywood. At last, she concluded the post by thanking the filmmaker for being the ultimate person behind her dreams.

