'Texting Or Flexing'? Anil Kapoor Asks Fans To Take A Guess Through His Instagram Post

Anil Kapoor has been extremely active since the COVID-19 lockdown has taken place. He has been updating his fans about the ongoing events in his life. His Instagram is filled with photos and videos from his daily activities which are being appreciated by all his fans.

Anil Kapoor's flex moment on Instagram

He recently took to his Instagram to share a picture of himself where he tries to flex his muscles. He also captioned his picture with, “Maybe I am texting or maybe I am flexing...any guesses”. Well after watching Anil Kapoor’s regular posts about his fitness routine, it is evident that the actor is not just texting in the picture. His Instagram is filled with videos and photos of his workout sessions and his fans are certainly appreciating it.

Anil Kapoor's lockdown routine

Anil Kapoor recently spoke to a new house and revealed that the lockdown has certainly taken a strong hit on his work life and he is not happy with the same as he claims that work was a major part of his life. He also said that his daily routine has changed since the coronavirus lockdown began. But the Slumdog Millionaire actor says he has no one complaints as he gets to spend a whole lot of quality time with family, eating, laughing, pulling each other’s leg and simply enjoying each other’s company. Anil Kapoor has also been taking some time to focus on his body and has been sharing videos and pictures from his workout sessions.

In a recent post, Anil Kapoor also mentioned the importance of a “rest day” in a workout routine. He shared a picture and wrote, “It’s not all about being locked in the dungeon of my gym, hitting reps after reps day after day. We must take time to let the body rest. When we hit weights we create stress on the body on the muscles from that forced stress the muscle rebuilds itself making it stronger”.

More about Anil Kapoor

On the professional end, Anil Kapoor was recently seen in Mohit Suri’s 2020 film, Malang. Malang is a romance/action film that stars Disha Patani and Aditya Roy Kapoor in lead roles. The film revolves around a boy, Advait who falls in love with a girl he met in Goa, Sara. The film was released on February 7, 2020, and it managed to collect around ₹84.50 crores through box office collections.

