Anil Kapoor Follows These Non-celebrity Accounts On Instagram Which Fans Must Check Out

Anil Kapoor is known for his versatility and dedication towards his craft. Over the years Anil Kapoor has gotten very attached to social media and often shares his life highlights on the social media platform. The actor loves to engage with his friends and follows many from the Hindi film industry. However, he also does follow some interesting non-celebrity pages that you must definitely check out. Here are some non-celebrity accounts that Anil Kapoor follows.

Anil Kapoor follows these non-celebrity accounts on Instagram

Also Read | 'Proud Of All 3 Of You': Anil Kapoor Celebrates 2 Years Of 'Bhavesh Joshi' & 'Veere Di...'

Mumbai Police

Unlike most local authorities, The Mumbai Police official page is filled with relatable and witty memes. The objective of the page is to spread awareness and information through a hint of laughter. The page has become one of the most favourite pages among millennials on Instagram. The amount of relatable and praiseworthy content on the page is commendable and thus many celebrities follow the official handle. The page often uses meme templates and even movie snippets to get their point and motives across the platform. This usually helps because almost all of their posts turn out to be relatable among fans.

Also Read | Anil Kapoor And Jackie Shroff Had To Retake A Slap Scene 17 Times; Read Details?

Filmthusiast

Filmthusiast is a page dedicated to movies and series which have become popular. The page shares snippets from various films and series which were loved by the audience. The page is a perfect spot for film lovers who wonder what to watch next. The page gives a detailed summary of the scenes and also offers a back story. This then helps the viewers decide if they want to watch the film or skip it. The page also tries to connect social messages through films and thus is an ideal place for film lovers.

Also Read | Basu Chatterjee’s Death: Anil Kapoor, Divya Dutta Remember The Legendary Filmmaker

Anilkapoorforever

As the name suggests, anilkapoorforever is a fan page dedicated to Anil Kapoor. While there are several such pages on Instagram which are fan pages of the veteran actor, this is one page that is the most prominent. The page alone has over 36 thousand followers and is also followed by Anil Kapoor himself. Hence, the page is loved by many and visited by several fans of the actor for trivia and behind-the-scenes shots of the actor’s films, and so on.

Also Read | Madhuri Dixit To Juhi Chawla: Anil Kapoor's Recent Collaboration With 90's Leading Ladies

Cinema.magic

Cinema.magic is yet another film-related page that offers the viewers a variety of films to choose from. The page is one of the most popular pages and is also followed by some Hollywood celebrities. While Filmthusiast stands at 947 thousand followers, cinema.magic alone boasts of a staggering 2.3 million followers. The page is one of the most loved pages by film enthusiasts. The page offers several VFX breakdowns, behind-the-scenes snippets and several shots from popular films which did not get added in the main film. The page is often regarded as the best place for film lovers among fans of the page.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.