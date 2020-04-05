Anil Kapoor Made His First Appearance As An Actor In THIS Unreleased Film

Bollywood veteran actor Anil Kapoor has come a long way in his three-decade-long career. He started his career with Hamare Tumhare (1979), where he had a small role to his first leading role in Woh Saat Din (1983). From there he went on to get national recognition and soon after accepting international projects he got worldwide fame. However, not many know that Anil Kapoor did not make his first appearance in Humare Tumhare.

It has been reported that Anil Kapoor made his first appearance in the 1971 film Tu Payal Mein Geet. While it has been reported that the movie was shelved, but the film was his first stint in front of the camera. He played the role of young Shashi Kapoor in the film.

Anil Kapoor's first stint on camera

While talking about the film in an old interview Anil Kapoor had reported revealed that his first acting stint in front of the camera was in the seventh grade. He had reportedly revealed that he passed the audition but did not tell about the role to his family. However, Anil Kapoor told his family when the shooting of the film began. Anil Kapoor further said that he went behind his parent’s back to get the role because he knew his parents would never allow him to take up the role.

About Anil Kapoor

The 63-year-old actor is often regarded as one of the fittest actors in Bollywood. Anil Kapoor’s fitness is often considered to be an inspiration to many. He is often seen sharing his fitness routines and his workout videos on social media.

After the statewide lockdown was declared in Maharashtra, Anil Kapoor has been urging his fans to stay indoors and stay safe. He recently shared a video of him having a conversation with Anupam Kher. Both the actors were standing in the respective balconies and having a chat. Anil Kapoor stated that both the actors were ‘keeping up with traditions but from a distance’ and also added the hashtag social distancing to emphasise on his point to stay home.

