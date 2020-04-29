Anil Kapoor Starrer 'Parinda' Interesting Facts And Trivia That Will Leave You Stunned

Quick links:
Anil Kapoor began his career in 1979 with the film Hamare Tumhare and went on to star in several blockbuster films. Anil Kapoor has entertained fans with his many of his movies such as Nayak, Race, No Entry, Slumdog Millionaire, Welcome and many more. In the year 1989, Anil Kapoor starred in the film Parinda alongside Jackie Shroff, Nana Patekar and Madhuri Dixit in pivotal roles.
The film received a great response from the audience. Parinda was also reported to be one of the most powerful films of that year. The plot revolved around two brothers who were trapped on the different sides of a gang war. Here’s taking a look at some interesting trivia about Anil Kapoor starrer Parinda.
Also read | Anil Kapoor's Romantic Songs That Are Chartbuster Hits Even Today
Also read | Anil Kapoor Loves To Give Candid Poses And Here’s Proof | See Pictures
Also read | Anil Kapoor's 'Nayak' Was A Remake Of A Super-hit South Film; Learn More Trivia About It
Also read | Anil Kapoor: Here Are Some Interesting Facts About The Iconic Actor; Read To Know More
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.