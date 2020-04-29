Anil Kapoor Starrer 'Parinda' Interesting Facts And Trivia That Will Leave You Stunned

Anil Kapoor began his career in 1979 with the film Hamare Tumhare and went on to star in several blockbuster films. Anil Kapoor has entertained fans with his many of his movies such as Nayak, Race, No Entry, Slumdog Millionaire, Welcome and many more. In the year 1989, Anil Kapoor starred in the film Parinda alongside Jackie Shroff, Nana Patekar and Madhuri Dixit in pivotal roles.

The film received a great response from the audience. Parinda was also reported to be one of the most powerful films of that year. The plot revolved around two brothers who were trapped on the different sides of a gang war. Here’s taking a look at some interesting trivia about Anil Kapoor starrer Parinda.

At the time of release, the movie broke many restrictions and traditions. Parinda was filmed in the most realistic style and there were only two songs that were used in the film. This inspired many filmmakers at the time, mainly Ram Gopal Varma and Mahesh Manjrekar, who went on to release two of their acclaimed underworld movies Satya (1998) and Vaastav: The Reality (1999).

The film, Parinda, was shot over a period of three years, due to the dates of the actors and the availability of locations.

The role of Kishan was originally written for Amitabh Bachchan, who refused the film for unknown reasons. Naseeruddin Shah was later approached for the role but was unavailable. Jackie Shroff finally played the role of Kishan in Parinda.

The film was originally titled as "Kabutarkhana."

Vidhu Vinod Chopra made a remake of Parinda in English as Broken Horses in 2015.

The movie, Parinda, had been promoted with the tagline, "The most powerful film ever made".

Jackie Shroff was praised for his acting in film and also received several awards for his role.

