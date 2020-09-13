Anil Kapoor turns sprinter on beach, says 'During lockdown I was dreaming about the beach'

Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor who continues to inspire people with his fitness goals and mantra, recently shared a video on social media while giving a glimpse of how much hard work he puts in to maintain that shape. The Slumdog Millionaire actor shared a video on Instagram where he can be seen running on a beach which just shows his sheer dedication to remain fit and young.

Anil Kapoor's fitness routine

In the video, the actor is seen sprinting at such a high speed that it’s impossible to believe that he’s above 60 years. He captioned the video and wrote that during the lockdown he was dreaming about the beach constantly so that he could escape from the boredom of sitting at home and finally after a long time, he is back because of his trainer who made him sprint. At last, the actor wrote that it's not about the location but about the dedication. Several of his friends from the industry were quick to hail the actor and appreciate his sincere efforts. Singer and actress Sophie Choudry was the first one to leave a comment under the post and wrote that Anil Kapoor is the next level of inspiration for all. Actor Ishaan Khatter who was in awe of Anil’s fitness regime shared joining hands emoticon to praise him. Karan Tacker wrote that it seems that Anil Kapoor is flying with the wind.

Apart from this, sometime back, the actor shared a picture on his Instagram account and mentioned that he visited Alibaug after 20 long years. The actor gave a sneak peek to his fans as he enjoyed a walk on the beach this afternoon. Sharing a video on Twitter, Anil Kapoor was seen enjoying a walk on the beach in the afternoon. The actor was seen in a casual outfit. He wore a simple green t-shirt with a pair of black jeans. He was seen wearing white sports shoes and completed his outfit with a black cap. The actor captioned his video as, 'Walking off those Monday Blues' (sic).

On the work front, Anil Kapoor was last seen as a police officer in the film Malang. He will be next seen in mangnum opus Takht. The film includes an ensemble cast of actors like Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, Janhvi Kapoor, and Anil Kapoor in the lead roles. The action drama film is reportedly the depiction of the power struggle between the Mughal princess Dara Sukhoh and Aurangzeb.

