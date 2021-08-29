Anil Kapoor Wishes Nagarjuna, Ranveer Lauds Paralympic Winners | B'wood Recap For Aug 29

Anil Kapoor Goes Down Memory Lane To Wish Nagarjuna On His Birthday; See Here

South Indian superstar Nagarjuna celebrated his 62nd birthday on Sunday. Several prominent figures from the film industry poured in wishes for the veteran actor. Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor took to Instagram to wish his co-star and friend, Nagarjuna his birthday. The AK vs AK actor shared a major throwback picture with the south Indian star. Other celebs like Chiranjeevi, his daughter-in-law Samantha, Ravi Teja and more wished Nagarjuna on his birthday. Read More.

Paralympics: Anil Kapoor, Ranveer Singh Hail Bhavina Patel & Nishad Kumar On Silver Win

On Sunday, Bhavina Patel opened an account for the nation at the mega event by winning a historic silver medal in the women's individual Class 4 Table Tennis. Patel, who ranked World No.12, rose to World No.1. On the same day, India's para-athlete high jumper Nishad Kumar secured a silver medal in the men's high jump T47 event at the Tokyo Paralympics 2020. The athlete made a jump of 2.06m and went on to create an Asian record as the event turned out to be a good affair for the Indian champ. As soon as Bhavina Patel and Nishad Kumar secured silver at the Tokyo Paralympics 2020, many Bollywood celebs like Anil Kapoor, Ranveer Singh took to their official social media handles and praised the young champion. Read More.

Akshay Kumar 'proud' After ‘Bell Bottom’ Screened At World's Highest Mobile Theatre

Ladakh got its first mobile theatre last week and Akshay Kumar is ecstatic that his most recent, Bell Bottom was screened there. The Union Territory got the mobile theatre with a private company called PictureTime Digiplex. This theatre stands at 11,562 feet and is the theatre at the highest altitude in the world. Read More.

13 Years Of ‘Rock On!!’: Abhishek Kapoor, Actors Commemorate Release Of Cult Hit

Rock On!! completed 13 glorious years on Sunday, and the film’s actors and director took to social media to mark the occasion. Arjun Rampal, Luke Kenny, Farhan Akhtar and director Abhishek Kapoor paid tribute to the film. Farhan Akhtar made his acting debut in the 2008 musical drama film and has acted in films like Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, Toofaan and others ever since. Read More.

Amitabh Bachchan Celebrates National Sports Day With Throwback Pic Of Bachchan Family; See

When he is not entertaining the audience on the big screen, Bollywood's legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan takes to his social media to treat his fans and interact with them. Being an avid social media user, the veteran actor has, over the years, shared several unseen and rare memories of the Bachchan family on his feed. Continuing the saga, the actor recently shared a rare throwback picture featuring his wife Jaya, son Abhishek and daughter Shweta Bachchan. Read More.

