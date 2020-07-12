Anil Kapoor's Biography: From First Movie To Earning Global Recognition, Here's His Story

Anil Kapoor was born in the year 1959 to Surinder and Nirmal aka Suchitra Kapoor. The Punjabi lad first appeared on the silver screen in Hamhare Tumhare essaying a supporting role. His first lead role was in Woh Saat Din and since then the evergreen star has never looked back. The charming actor has appeared in more than 100 movies.

Over a career span of four decades, apart from acting, he has also produced movies like Badhaai Ho Badhaai, Gandhi My Father, Veere Di Wedding & more. Here’s taking a closer look at his journey.

Personal Life

According to media reports, Anil’s family used to live in Raj Kapoor’s garage when they first moved to Mumbai. Later, they apparently shifted to an apartment in one of Mumbai’s middle-class suburbs. A distracted Anil was reportedly thrown out of college due to a lack of presence. He tied knot in 1984 with Sunita Bhavnani, a costume designer with whom he has two daughters and a son. Elder daughter Sonam Kapoor & son Harshvardhan are actors, while younger daughter Rhea is a film producer.

Turning Point

After Woh Saath Din, the actor appeared in several hit movies like Mr India, Ram Lakhan in the 1980s that paved a way for his success in the film industry. His persona and stubble look were considered unconventional at the time. The movie Yudh featured his iconic dialogue “Ek Dum Jhakaas”.

His action-comedy movies went on to flourish the ticket counters with money. The era 1990 saw Anil Kapoor in hit family dramas like Ghar Ho Toh Aisa, Beta, Kishen Kanhaiya & more. He paired up with actors like Juhi Chawla, Aishwarya Rai for the movies like Deewana Mastan, Taal, Jhoot Bole Kauwa Kate and more.

International Recognition

Anil's first role in an international movie was in Danny Boyle directed 2008 movie Slumdog Millionaire. The movie eventually earned several Oscar awards. He later also featured in the eighth season of the action series 24, which garnered rave reviews for him from the American press globally.

Recent releases

He recently starred in movies like Dil Dhakadne Do, Total Dhamaal, Pagalapani and Malang. He will next feature in Anees Bazmee directed Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The comedy-horror movie will also star Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani and Tabu in pivotal roles.

