Anil Kapoor's Iconic Films On Zee5 That One Must Add To Their Watchlist

Marking his debut in Bollywood with a brief role in Umesh Mehra's romance film Hamare Tumhare which released in 1979, Anil Kapoor has starred in over 120 films over his five-decade-long illustrious career ever since then. The National-Award winning actor has given the Hindi film industry numerous cult films of all times like Mr. India, Tezaab and Lamhe to name a few. The legendary actor's contribution to Indian cinema is remarkable.

The Slumdog Millionaire actor continues to entertain the audience to date and enjoys a massive fandom across the country. A lot of past his films are now available on various streaming platforms including Zee5. Thus, here's a list of Anil Kapoor's movies on Zee5 that you must add to your watchlist:

Welcome Back

2015's action-comedy film Welcome Back is a sequel of 2007's comedy film Welcome. The Anees Bazmee directorial stars an ensemble cast including Anil Kapoor, Nana Patekar, John Abraham, Shruti Haasan, Dimple Kapadia, Paresh Rawal and Naseeruddin Shah in the lead roles. While John and Shruti are new additions to the lead cast, Anil, Paresh and Nana have reprised their roles from the original film.

Laadla

Laadla is a drama film starring Anil Kapoor and Sridevi in the lead roles which released in 1994. The Raj Kanwar directorial is a Hindi remake of 1986's Kannada film titled Anuraga Aralithu. Alongside the lead cast, the film also stars Raveena Tandon, Anupam Kher, Farida Jalal, Shakti Kapoor, Aruna Irani, Alok Nath, Mohnish Bahl and Prem Chopra in supporting roles.

Mr. India

1987's superhero film Mr. India too stars Anil Kapoor and Sridevi in the lead roles. The Shekhar Kapur directorial was the highest-grossing Indian film of that year and the film remains a cult classic in India. Mr. India was also included in the 100 Greatest Indian Films of All Time on the centenary of Indian cinema.

Beta

Director Indra Kumar's drama film Beta starred Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit and Aruna Irani in the lead roles. This 1992's drama film is a remake of 1987's Tamil film, Enga Chinna Rasa. Beta was one of the highest-grossing Bollywood films of that year and was also a critical success.

Ram Lakhan

The huge box-office success of its time, Ram Lakhan is a crime-drama which released in 1989. The Subhash Ghai directorial starred Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Madhuri Dixit, Dimple Kapadia, Amrish Puri, Raakhee and Anupam Kher in the lead roles. This cult classic was the second-highest-grossing Bollywood film of that year.

